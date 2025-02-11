New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Two managing partners at venture capital Peak XV (formerly Sequoia India), Shailesh Lakhani and Abheek Anand, have quit the firm.

Lakhani quit the firm after putting in more than 17 years while Anand worked with the Peak XV for about 12 years.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 12 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

An email query sent to Peak XV elicited no reply.

"As my time at Peak XV/Sequoia India reaches 17.5 years, I've decided it's the right moment to step back from the firm," Lakhani said. "It has been an incredible journey—one that began in August 2007, when India's startup ecosystem was in its infancy, to today, where it stands as one of the most vibrant in the world. I wouldn't have traded this courtside seat for anything."

Also Read | New Manipur CM: Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, and Thokchom Radheshyam Singh Among Frontrunners for Chief Minister's Post After N Biren Singh's Sudden Exit.

Lakhani cited personal reasons for quitting the firm to give more time to himself and his family.

"Maybe finally fix my sleep score, read some classics, and embrace the joy of unstructured time. At home, our boys are growing up fast, and they deserve more of my presence (and a lot more math homework). And professionally, I've reached the goals that I once set for myself, leaving me with both deep gratitude and a pull toward new challenges—ones I have yet to define but can't wait to explore," Lakhani said.

During his stint at Peak XV, Lakhani represented the firm in investments that were made in Minimalist, Ixigo, Truecaller, Zetwerk, Capillary, Porter, CoinSwitch, HealthKart etc.

In a social media post, Anand expressed his interest in starting his own venture after taking a break to spend time with family and reconnecting with old friends and colleagues.

"I'm taking some time to recharge and spend quality time with my family—the first real career break I've ever had. Before I was an investor, I was a founder. Now, I'm excited to return to building—at the intersection of these worlds," Anand said.

He has represented Peak XV in companies such as payments firm Sunrate, travel fintech Slice, trade platform Openborder, AI co Appier, and digital wealth manager Stashaway etc.

With these exits, Peak XV will be left with 10 managing partners which is being steered by IT industry veteran Rajan Anandan as its managing director.

In the last six months, Peak XV has seen several senior leaders move out of the firm to pursue new opportunities and start their ventures.

Former Peak XV Chief Marketing Officer Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav moved out of the firm to join Reliance Industries Chairman's office as Group CMO and EVP Strategic Initiatives.

Piyush Gupta who led the strategic development team at Peak XV left the firm to start his own firm Kenro Capital. Immediately after Gupta's exit.

Peak XV investment team member in the Surge team Anandamoy Roychowdhary also left the firm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)