Agra (UP), May 2 (PTI) Two armed and masked men allegedly killed a jeweller after robbing his shop here on Friday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred around noon when the accused robbed the Balaji Jewelers showroom in the Sikandara police station area and then shot dead the owner Yogesh Chaudhary (55) outside the showroom.

Renu, a worker at the showroom, told the police, "Two masked goons came with weapons in their hands. One of them said that if she screamed, he would shoot her and then both the goons stole gold and silver jewellery."

"Meanwhile, Yogesh Chaudhary came outside the showroom. He parked his scooter and tried to catch the goons but they shot him," Renu said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sonam Kumar said, "This robbery took place at 12 noon. The incident is captured in CCTV and footage is being scanned.”

Further investigation is underway, he added.

