Kushinagar (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) Police have busted prostitution rackets with the arrest of 16 people, including 10 young women and six men, from two hotels here on Saturday, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kumar Mishra said that the arrestees were involved in "immoral activities" in Hotel Pearl and Utsav Marriage Lawn.

Police received information regarding the facilities and conducted a raid. They also deployed some police personnel to provide information regarding the ongoing activities.

Following this, police arrested a total of 16 people, including 10 women, from both hotels.

During interrogation, the arrestees revealed that Naveen Singh, who owns Hotel Pearl, and CPN Rao, owner of Utsav Marriage Lawn, would make such arrangements for their customers and charge them for it.

Police said that Singh and Rao were running an organised network separately. While Singh has been arrested, Rao is currently absconding and will be arrested soon.

Cases have been registered in Kasya Police Station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. After completing the legal process, the arrestees have been sent to jail.

Police also recovered some liquor, cash, two four-wheelers and other items from the accused, he said.

