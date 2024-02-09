Srinagar, Feb 9 (PTI) Security forces have unearthed two terrorist hideouts in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, officials said on Friday.

Two suspected terror associates were also arrested during the search operation which yielded the arms and ammunition haul, the officials said.

They said police, while investigating a terror-related case of last year in Sopore Police Station area developed actionable leads.

A search operation was launched in the house of slain terrorist commander Abdul Qayoom Najar where security forces found a concrete hideout

"During the search, a secret concrete hideout was found inside the residential house of Abdul Rashid Najar from which arms and ammunition like IEDs, pistol, pistol magazine, live ammunition and other incriminating electronic items were recovered," the officials said.

They said Abdul Rashid Najar, a relative of the slain terrorist commander, was taken into custody and, during questioning, he revealed the involvement of one Abdul Jameel Larah, a resident of Sopore, in similar subversive activities.

The searches at Larah's residence led to recovery of arms and ammunition and other incriminating material, the officials said, adding both the accused persons were arrested.

