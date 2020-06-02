Latest News | Tyre Maker Yokohama Resumes Operations at Haryana Plant

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Tyre maker Yokohama India on Tuesday said it has resumed manufacturing operations at its Bahadurgarh factory in Haryana following relaxation of lockdown guidelines by the government.

While production is being scheduled in phases, several security measures have been installed at the factory floors to ensure complete safety of the staff, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Cyclone Nisarga in Mumbai: Here's A List of Safety Measures and Tips to Keep in Mind Before, During And After Storm Crosses Maharashtra-South Gujarat Coasts.

"Standard operating practices have also been fortified to facilitate smooth progress of production lines," it added.

Besides, the company said its Yokohama Club Network (YCN) stores have also reopened across the country where government restrictions have been lifted.

Also Read | What is a Cyclone? Know All About Cyclonic Storms Ahead of 'Nisarga', Which is Expected to Make Landfall at Maharashtra Coast Near Alibaug On June 3.

The YCN is a specialized network based on Yokohama's global philosophy to provide world class tyre buying experience to costumers at the point of purchase.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)