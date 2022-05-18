New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) UCO Bank on Wednesday said it has designated Sujoy Dutta as the new chief financial officer with immediate effect.

"Sujoy Dutta, deputy general manager of our bank, has been designated as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the bank with immediate effect in place of Shashi Kant Kumar, general manager of the bank," UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Apple To Reportedly Unveil 3 Smartwatches Along With iPhone 14 Series on September 13, 2022.

Dutta holds a bachelor degree in commerce from Calcutta University and he is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI).

Prior to his present position as deputy general manager (Finance) at bank's head office, Kolkata, he was zonal head of bank's New Delhi zonal office, the state-owned lender said.

Also Read | Vivo T2 To Be Launched on May 23, 2022; Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

Another lender J&K Bank said that government of Jammu & Kashmir vide an order dated May 17, 2022 has nominated Vivek Bhardwaj, additional chief secretary, Finance Department as government nominee director on the board of directors of the bank, in place of Atal Dulloo, (additional chief secretary) with effect from May 17, 2022.

As of May 18, 2022, J&K Bank has a total of 11 board members, including its Managing Director and CEO Baldev Prakash.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)