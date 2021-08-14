New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Packaging materials and Solution Company Uflex Ltd on Saturday reported a 34.47 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 264.28 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 196.54 crore during the April-June quarter a year ago, Uflex said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operation was up 38.34 per cent to Rs 2,756.61 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,992.68 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Uflex's total expenses were at Rs 2,448.74 crore, up 41.15 per cent in Q1/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 1,734.87 crore.

Its revenue from ''Flexible Packaging Activities'' was up 38.87 per cent to Rs 2,685.76 crore as against Rs 1,933.98 crore. While, Engineering Activities was up 7.65 per cent to Rs 86.53 crore as against Rs 80.38 crore of Q1/FY 2020-21.

Uflex is India's largest multinational flexible packaging materials and Solution Company and a leading global player in Polymer Sciences.

It has packaging film manufacturing facilities in India, the UAE, Mexico Egypt, Poland, the US and Russia.

