Panaji, Apr 14 (PTI) A woman from Uganda was arrested by Goa police on Friday for allegedly overstaying in the country, an official said.

The woman was staying in Anjuna without valid documents and she has been charged under the Foreigners Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said.

