New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Leading cement maker UltraTech Cement Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,474.79 crore for the March quarter.

The leading cement maker posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,258.58 crore in the year-ago period, the Aditya Birla group flagship firm said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 23,063.32 crore during the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year. It was Rs 20,418.94 crore a year earlier.

During the quarter, UltraTech's consolidated sales volumes reached 41.02 million metric tonnes.

In FY25, UltraTech "achieved sales volumes of 135.83 Million Metric Tonnes for the year, one of the highest globally (excluding China)", it said.

Results of UltraTech Cement are not comparable due to its acquisition of South-based India Cements Ltd and Ras Al Khaimah, UAE-based RAKWCT.

The results "include the financial results of India Cements w.e.f 25/12/2024 and hence the figures for the three months and year ended 31/03/2025 are not comparable with the previous corresponding period," it said.

Moreover, the scheme for merger of cement business of Kesoram Industries with UltraTech and their respective shareholders and creditors was also effective from March, 1, 2025.

UltraTech Cement's net profit for the entire FY25 was Rs 6,039.64 crore, while its total income was at Rs 76,699.30. It was at Rs 7,003.96 crore a year ago.

Moreover, UltraTech, which is aggressively expanding its capacity to maintain its lead in the segment, has added 42.60 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) through organic and inorganic growth during FY25.

This has resulted "in profit after tax decreasing to Rs 6,039 crore from Rs 7,005 crore due to increased interest and depreciation", it added.

"As part of its ongoing capacity expansion program, UltraTech commissioned 17.40 MTPA capacity across several locations in the country during FY25. It also set up its first bulk terminal in Uttar Pradesh at Lucknow with a capacity to handle 1.8 MTPA of cement," it said, adding that UltraTech's domestic grey cement capacity has increased to 183.36 MTPA, on a consolidated basis.

Together with its overseas capacity of 5.4 MTPA, the company's global capacity stands at 188.76 MTPA.

However, the Gautam Adani-led group, which has entered the cement business in September 2022, after acquiring Ambuja Cement from Swiss firm Holcim for cash proceeds of USD 6.4 billion (about Rs 51,000 crore) is also pacing up.

Adani Cement has set up a target to achieve a 140 MTPA capacity by FY28 and is aggressively expanding organically through capacity expansion at the existing units and also going for acquisitions.

In FY25, UltraTech's energy costs were lower by 14 per cent year-on-year, mainly on account of decrease in fuel cost.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, UltraTech Cement said its board in a separate meeting on Monday recommended a dividend of 775 per cent -- Rs 77.50 per equity share of face value of Rs10 per share -- aggregating Rs 2,283.75 crore.

On the outlook, UltraTech said it expects a "sustainable volume growth of 7-8 per cent", helped by the government's focus on infrastructure and housing projects, along with increased rural and urban demand.

"While the sector may face short-term challenges, the long-term outlook is indicating signs of improvement with stable demand likely to support growth," it said.

Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 12,108.25 on the BSE, down 1.05 per cent.

