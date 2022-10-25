Chennai, Oct 25 (PTI) A handgun was found abandoned on the shores of Marina beach here, causing flutter on Tuesday.

A resident of Nochikuppam locality stumbled on the weapon on the beach sand and handed it over to the Coastal Security Group, police said in a release. The gun was not loaded and a hunt was on to identify its owner, they said.

A case has been registered by police and investigation was on.

