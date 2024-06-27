Chandigarh, Jun 27 (PTI) Facing flak from the opposition on the law and order front, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Thursday assured people that strict action would be taken against criminals and there would be no compromise on this issue.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, AAP, JJP and INLD have been alleging that the law-and-order situation in the state has deteriorated under the BJP government.

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said the state should have "a full-time home minister". Referring to recent incidents of crime in the state, he claimed that "it is a failure of the home department which is being handled by the chief minister himself".

Chief Minister Saini, however, sought to assure the people that "as long as the BJP government is there, they do not need to worry".

Interacting with reporters here on Thursday evening on the sidelines of a meeting of the state cabinet, Saini was asked about the opposition's attack on him over the law and order issue.

"If we have to go to any extent to strengthen law and order, we will do it. There is no compromise in this", the chief minister said. "Very soon, strict action will be taken against criminals."

The opposition has been targeting the Saini government over incidents of crime that occurred recently.

A newly married couple was shot dead in Hansi town near Hisar recently. Later, police arrested the woman's brother and cousin as it came to the fore that her family was against the marriage.

A week ago, a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody for allegedly killing his sister over an inter-caste marriage in Haryana's Kaithal. A few days ago, three unidentified men opened fire outside a car dealer's outlet in Hisar and demanded Rs 5 crore from its owner.

Asked about Dushyant Chautala's claim that his JJP drew a bank in the Lok Sabha polls "because of its alliance with the BJP", Saini said "The BJP respects its allies... If anyone leaves NDA, they do so because of their own reasons."

The JJP's four-and-a-half-year alliance with the BJP came to an end after the saffron party replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as chief minister in March.

About the BJP's meeting in Panchkula on June 29 which will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Haryana chief minister said it is a state executive meeting of the party in which nearly 3,000 delegates will take part.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is also the BJP's election in-charge for Haryana, and co-incharge Biplab Kumar Deb will also be present, Saini said.

According to a statement by the BJP's state unit on Wednesday, a series of party meetings are going on to discuss the party strategy for the assembly polls slated to be held later this year.

Chief Minister Saini reiterated that the ruling BJP will retain power in Haryana in the October Assembly polls with a big mandate and will form its government for the third time in a row.

