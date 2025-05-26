New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Capital Food and Organic India brands, which were acquired by Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) a year ago, have reported a double-digit revenue growth in FY2024-25, according to the latest annual report of the company.

"Both the brands "achieved combined sales of Rs 1,173 crore, with Capital Foods revenue at Rs 799 crore and Organic India revenue at Rs 374 crore," the Tata group's FMCG arm said in its report.

Both delivered strong gross margins, supported by synergies that also drove EBITDA margin expansion year-on-year, it added.

TCPL in January 2024 acquired Capital Foods, which owns popular Ching's Secret brand, and Fab India-backed Organic India for a combined enterprise value of Rs 7,000 crore.

Capital Foods reported a profit of Rs 119 crore, while Organic India had a loss of Rs 1.93 crore for the financial year which ended on March 31, 2025.

Capital Food's revenue for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, was Rs 705.5 crore and Organic India's revenue was Rs 324.4 crore.

TCPL said the recent acquisition of Capital Foods and Organic India has further boosted its product portfolio.

It has integrated logistics and warehousing for Capital Foods and Organic India to streamline operations and reduce costs.

"With the integration complete and businesses stabilised during the year, we were able to capitalise on the synergy benefits and scale the businesses," it said.

Capital Foods continues to build growth momentum with targeted innovation, market innovation, expansion into white spaces and strategic brand collaboration.

Its operating margin witnessed growth despite higher investment behind brands including collaboration with PepsiCo India's Kurkure to create a breakthrough limited edition snack that combined its signature Schezwan flavours with Kurkure's iconic texture, this was combined with a high energy media and other marketing campaigns.

While for Organic India, TCPL is exploring alternate channels also.

"With growing consumer demand for organic products, Organic India can leverage this opportunity, through wellness portfolio expansion and strengthening the brand equity and consumer connect. We are strategically building future ready channels like Pharma and Food Services to drive long term growth," it said.

