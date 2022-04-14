Thane, Apr 14 (PTI) Two under-trial prisoners lodged at Aadhar Wadi prison at Kalyan in the district threw human excreta at the jailor, police said on Thursday.

A case of assault was registered against Lakhan Ankush Jadhav and Ravindra Dhanaji Bhosle after the incident, said an official of the Khadakpada police station.

According to the jailor, the two were miffed with him because he objected to their loitering in the jail premises.

After throwing a plastic bag filled with excreta at the jailor, Lakhan tried to slit his own throat with a blade and had to be treated, the police official said.

