Mangaluru (Karnataka), Mar 16 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner allegedly died by suicide at Mangaluru Sub-Jail in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred between 4:05 AM and 4:55 AM, they said.

The deceased, identified as Prakash Gopal Moolya (43), a resident of Hudco Colony, Moodbidri, was in judicial custody under UTP No. 308/2025 in connection with the POCSO case registered at Moodbidri Police Station, police said.

According to the police, he was arrested on March 11 under Section 65 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Authorities said Moolya was found hanging from the window grill in the toilet of Barrack 'B', Cell No. 2, using a towel. Jail staff immediately shifted him to Government Wenlock Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case has been registered at Barke Police Station as per Section 194(4) of the BNSS, 2023. Further legal proceedings are underway, police said.

