New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Japanese global apparel retailer UNIQLO on Tuesday said it has forayed into the Indian online market.

The company has introduced 'Shop From Home' service through its special website online.uniqlo.in and plans to deliver to 17,000 pin codes across the country, a statement said.

This newly launched strategic initiative was developed in response to customers' desire for LifeWear delivered to their doorstep swiftly in times of cautious mobility, it added.

"After a large number of requests from across the country about our products, we are happy to announce that now consumers can shop UNIQLO products from the comfort of their homes," UNIQLO India CEO Tohomiko Sei said.

The service will feature strict quality control measures and contactless deliveries to ensure safety, and the customers will be offered a full line up of over 20,000 items.

"We will be delivering to people in more than 17,000 pin codes across the country," said Sei.

The company, which marks the one-year anniversary of UNIQLO in India this October, is actively engaged in building a robust e-commerce solution.

Last month, UNIQLO has announced to open two new stores in the NCR as part of its expansion plans for the Indian market, taking its total store count to five.

UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing, a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo.

It is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, which had global sales of approximately USD 21.53 billion for 2019 fiscal, ending August 31, 2019.

UNIQLO has close to 2,200 stores in 25 markets, including Japan.

