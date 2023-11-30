New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The Corporate Affairs Ministry has extended the tenure of realty firm Unitech's Chairman and Managing Director Yudhvir Singh Malik by two years till January 20, 2026.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Unitech informed that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has extended the tenure of Yudhvir Singh Malik (IAS Retd), as Chairman and Managing Director of the company for a further period of two years, which is from January 21, 2024, to January 20, 2026.

The board of directors of the company has taken note of the same in its meeting held on Thursday.

In January 2020, the MCA appointed Malik as Chairman and Managing Director of Unitech Limited for a period of two years, in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court dated January 20, 2020.

The Supreme Court had directed that the erstwhile board of directors be superseded, and the management be taken over by the new board of directors in terms of the proposal submitted by the Union government.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs proposed the constitution of a new board, which was approved by the Supreme Court on January 20, 2020. The ministry appointed eight nominee directors.

Besides the CMD, Anoop Kumar Mittal, Jitu Virwani, Niranjan Hiranandani, Girish Kumar Ahuja, Prabhakar Singh, Renu Sud Karnad and B Sriram were appointed.

However, Renu Sud Karnad, B Sriram, Anoop Kumar Mittal and Niranjan Hiranandani resigned last year.

Uma Shankar was appointed as nominee director in November last year.

