Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 13 (PTI) A special court here on Friday convicted two accused in connection with the gang rape of a minor girl and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Special public prosecutor Vikrant Rathi said that Special Judge Alka Bharti of the POCSO Court convicted two accused, Ravinder and Kapil, of raping a 16-year-old girl in the Shahpur police station area of Muzaffarnagar district two years ago.

The judge sentenced them to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the two accused.

According to the police, the incident took place on September 18, 2023, when the girl went out of her house to wash clothes. That's when Ravinder and Kapil reached there and took her to a nearby sugarcane field, where both of them raped her, Rathi told PTI.

