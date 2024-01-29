Chitrakoot (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) A special court in Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday sentenced five persons to 20 years of imprisonment in a gangrape case.

District government counsel Gopaldas said additional district and sessions judge Sanjay Kumar held Basantlal, Yogesh alias Ugesh, Phoolchandra, Ajay Gupta and Amritlal guilty of luring a woman and then raping her.

Also Read | UPSSSC PET 2023 Result Out at upsssc.gov.in: Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test Examination Results Released, Know Steps To Check Scores.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.15 lakh on them, Gopaldas said.

The case in this matter was registered at Raipura police station on September 18, 2017. The police had recovered the woman on the same day and all the accused were arrested on October 21, 2017.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: What is an Interim Budget? How is It Different From a Regular Budget? All You Need to Know.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)