Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) Four people of a family riding on a motorcycle were hit by a speeding bus in Khaiya village here on Saturday, killing three of them while they were being rushed to a hospital, police said.

Dhaurahra Circle Officer PP Singh said all the four were riding on a motorcycle when near Khaiya village, a speeding bus hit the motorcycle from behind.

Awadhesh (42), his wife Mina (40) and mother Gita (53) died while they were being taken to a district hospital, he said, adding that Awadhesh's 11-year-old son Rohit has survived and referred to Lucknow for treatment.

A case has been registered in the matter, he said.

