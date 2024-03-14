Gorakhpur (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will on Friday inaugurate and lay foundation stones of 76 projects worth over Rs 1,877 crore of the Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA), officials said.

The foundation stones of a residential township and 25 development projects will be laid by the chief minister and 51 projects will be inaugurated by him, an official said on Thursday.

The official said the demand for residential projects is rapidly increasing in the changing and developing scenaio of Gorakhpur.

"To fulfil these needs, the GDA has prepared a township project named Raptinagar Expansion and Sports City, covering an area of 207 acres. The estimated cost of this project is Rs 1,799 crore," he said.

Other major projects to be launched on Friday include Mahant Avaidyanath Knowledge and Science Park in Veer Bahadur Singh Planetarium at a cost of Rs 17.21 crore, a 'smart road' for Rs 13.47 crore, and works related to the maintenance of the Water Sports Complex and operation of sports activities in Ramgarhtal for Rs 10 crore, the official said.

The chief minister will inaugurate Gorakhpur Haat in Civil Lines, built at a cost of Rs 1.78 crore, a smart school and Gram Panchayat Bhavan in Sonbarsa at Rs 3.6 crore, among other GDA projects, he said.

He will also lay the foundation stone of a four-storied pharmacy building at Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), the official added.

