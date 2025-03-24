Hamirpur, Mar 24 (PTI) A 63-year-old man died after being hit by a freight train while crossing the railway tracks in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at Sijnauda railway crossing in the Maudaha area when Rajendra Singh, was severely injured in the accident, they said.

Upon receiving information a police team took the injured the Maudaha Community Health Center, where doctors declared him dead, they added.

Maudaha police station in-charge Umesh Kumar Singh said, "Rajendra's family has been informed about the incident and his body has been sent for post-mortem after completing the necessary formalities."

