Lucknow, Jun 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh is set to witness a major infrastructure push with the state government approving the construction of three Rail Over Bridges (ROBs) and a new Ganga river bridge aimed at improving regional connectivity and easing traffic congestion.

The projects located in Balrampur, Kanpur amd Shuklaganj in Unnao, have been cleared by the Yogi Adityanath government and will be executed by the Uttar Pradesh Bridge Corporation Limited, an official statement said.

The detailed project reports have been prepared and the works will be carried out under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode with a target to complete them in two years, it said.

According to the plan a 629-metre-long, two-lane ROB on the Tulsipur-Gonda rail section near Devipatan Dham will be constructed at a cost of Rs 57 crore, enhancing pilgrim access and local mobility.

In Kanpur, a four-lane ROB will be built on the Kanpur-Central-Rawatpur-?Anwarganj rail section for Rs 151 crore, along with a four-lane flyover on GT Road and a two-lane flyover near Ghantaghar (Jarib Chowki).

A four-lane Ganga river bridge with approach roads will be constructed 50 metres upstream of the old Kanpur-Shuklaganj bridge at a cost of over Rs 163 crore, significantly reducing traffic congestion between the two cities.

These projects will be completed at an estimated cost of over Rs 372 crore of which Kanpur-specific works will account for Rs 315 crore.

The projects will not only improve road and rail connectivity, but also address longstanding urban mobility challenges, ensuring smoother commutes and preparing infrastructure for future demands, the statement added.

