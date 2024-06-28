Noida, Jun 28 (PTI) The construction on the Noida International Film City project is expected to start within six months and it will create 50,000 jobs while benefitting up to seven lakh people indirectly, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Friday.

Bayview Projects, a consortium backed by filmmaker Boney Kapoor and real estate developer Ashish Bhutani, on Thursday signed an agreement to develop the film city with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), an undertaking of the UP government.

"...the construction of the Film City will provide employment opportunities to 50,000 people from the state and neighbouring states, while indirectly benefiting five to seven lakh people with job opportunities," the state government said in a statement issued in Lucknow.

It said the construction on the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's dream project will commence within six months, and within three years film shooting and related activities will begin here.

The government further said the project aims to fulfil the aspirations of the people of state seeking opportunities in the film industry and provide a viable alternative to established hubs like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

The establishment of a film institute within the complex underscores the state's commitment to nurturing talent and realising the dreams of youth aspiring to pursue careers in filmmaking, it said.

YEIDA chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh said the constitution of a film city alongside the upcoming airport in Jewar was Adityanath' vision, which is now set to become a reality.

"Construction of the Film City is scheduled to begin within the next four to six months, with film-related activities expected to commence within three years," Singh said.

This initiative, he said, will benefit numerous individuals with talents such as actors, technicians, mixers, cameramen, and storytellers, who, "despite possessing exceptional skills, face challenges accessing platforms within the state itself".

Singh also said that this film city will be "completely different" and whatever shortcomings exist in the film cities across the country will be addressed here.

"A significant advantage is the reduced travel time due to its proximity to Jewar airport, offering a level of convenience not found in cities like Mumbai or Hyderabad, where travel can be time-consuming," he said.

Besides, accommodation arrangements will also be available here, he said, adding, outdoor shooting locations will also be set up here, while film institutes will be established where youth can train and pursue their careers.

The film city will feature a comprehensive ecosystem, including replicas of destinations like Himachal, Kullu Manali, and Kashmir, along with roads, airports, and helipads.

There will be temples, mosques, and churches for shooting. Accommodations will be provided in villas, and backlots will be available for shooting.

"Advanced technologies like sound mixing and VFX will also be integrated into the film city's infrastructure," he added.

After inking the agreement on Thursday, Boney Kapoor told reporters that it was now his "mission" to make this as the "world's best film city".

Ashish Bhutani, MD of Bhutani Indra, told PTI that the first phase of the project in 230 acres would take a minimum investment of Rs 1,510 crore.

