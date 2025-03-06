Hapur (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) A court here on Thursday sentenced three men to life in prison in a murder case related to election rivalry and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each, officials said.

Din Mohammad, his sons Shan Mohammad and Gulihasan were convicted for shooting Neeraj in Pooth village due to election rivalry on February 24, 2016, the district police spokesperson said in a statement.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 07 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Investigations revealed that the accused, after winning a Gram Panchayat election, killed Neeraj near a government tap in Bahadurgarh area, the spokesperson said.

He said that while Additional District and Session Judge Gyanendra Singh Yadav acquitted others involved in the case for lack of evidence, Din and his sons were found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Also Read | Who Is Sivasri Skandaprasad? All You Need To Know About Carnatic Singer and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's Wife.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)