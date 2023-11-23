Bijnor (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) A head constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself here, a senior police official said on Thursday. The policeman's body was found hanging from a tree in a garden on Afzalgarh road, they said.

According to police, Head Constable Rahul Kumar (37), posted at Sherkot police station, did not reach home after duty on Wednesday night.

Also Read | SBI PO Mains Exam 2023 Admit Card Out at sbi.co.in: Hall Ticket for Probationary Officer Mains Examination Released, Know How To Download.

Police conducted searches and found his body hanging from a tree in a garden on Afzalgarh road, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dharam Singh Marchal said.

According to the family, Kumar had mental health issues for a long time and was under treatment, the ASP added.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 5,280 Posts of Circle Based Officers, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)