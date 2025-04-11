Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Friday for allegedly killing a youth who had an affair with his wife and later blackmailed them with objectionable photos and videos he had clicked of her.

District police arrested Anuj Chauhan alias Shiva, who is under trial in another murder case, in connection with the killing of a youth whose body was found on March 25 in Amardobha village.

Superintendent of Police Satyajeet Gupta said that the investigation revealed that Chauhan killed Heyatullah over a personal dispute involving his wife.

Heyatullah allegedly had a relationship with Chauhan's wife while he was lodged in jail in connection with a 2022 murder case, the SP said.

“Anuj Chauhan, who was released on bail on January 25 this year, learnt about the affair after his release. His wife admitted to the relationship and promised to end it. However, Heyatullah refused to stop meeting her,” SP Gupta said.

Police further said that Heyatullah, in his 20s, had taken objectionable photos and videos of the woman and was allegedly using them to blackmail her. “Anuj tried several times to persuade Heyatullah to delete the material, but he refused. Anuj then devised a plan to eliminate him,” the SP added.

According to police, on Match 25, Chauhan called Heyatullah on some pretext and the two spent the day together. At night, he allegedly attacked Heyatullah with a knife and killed him. He then dumped the body in Amardobha village.

