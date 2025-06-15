Pilibhit (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) A man died while four members of his family were injured on Sunday when their car rammed into a roadside public toilet here, police said.

The accident occurred near Mallpur village on the Madhotanda-Khatima road when the driver drowsed off, lost control and the car veered off the road crashing into the toilet, Station House Officer Ashok Pal said.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana June 2025 Installment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 12th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?.

Ashish Kumar Srivastava (45), from Sankata Devi area in Lakhimpur Kheri district died in the accident, he said.

Srivastava was returning from Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand with his family members when the accident occurred, the officer said.

Also Read | SSC CGL Exam 2025: Registration for 14,582 Vacancies of Various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ Posts Begin at ssc.gov.in, Check Selection Process and Other Details.

Those injured include his wife Ankita Srivastava, father-in-law Vijay Nath Srivastava, daughter Palak and son Sanidhya, police said.

They were initially taken to the Madhotanda Community Health Centre with the help of locals and later referred to the district hospital after receiving first aid. Their condition is stated to be stable, the SHO said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)