Sultanpur (UP), Jun 28 (PTI) A man was killed and two others were injured on Friday morning after their dumper collided with a tree and caught fire here, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred in Vir Dhora Semra on the Haliyapur-Sultanpur road when Shailendra (45), the driver of the dumper was taking the vehicle to unload gravel.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 28 2024: Know Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and it collided with a tree, Para police station in-charge R B Suman said.

The dumper soon caught fire killing Shailendra on the spot. Two other people, including the co-driver of the vehicle, were injured. The locals reached the spot, brought the fire under control and informed the police, Suman said.

Also Read | Anjali Birla, Daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Is IAS Officer, Know All About Her.

Upon receiving information, the police immediately rushed to the spot and began to rescue the injured. One of the injured was trapped in the vehicle and was rescued by cutting it with a gas cutter. While the other one was rescued safely, he said.

All three were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared Shailendra dead on arrival and the two injured are undergoing treatment, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)