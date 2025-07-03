Shahjahanpur (UP), Jul 3 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was allegedly shot dead by his maternal uncle in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur over a land dispute, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI on Thursday that Apoorva Awasthi, a resident of Kunwarpur Jaddi village, was returning to his village when his maternal uncle and his associates then shot him dead.

According to the boy's family, there was an ongoing land dispute in the family which is believed to be the motive behind the killing, the SP said.

Dwivedi said while no formal complaint has been received yet, the police have sent the body for post-mortem and efforts are on to nab the accused.

