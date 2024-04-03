Bareilly (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) A man allegedly strangled his 40-year-old sister to death over her drinking habit and buried the body in their house here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused Ramu was arrested on Wednesday and the body was dug out from the floor of the house and sent it for postmortem, Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said.

The matter came to light after Rani was reported missing by one of her relatives on March 21. She lived in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur with her husband and had come to her maternal house here on March 15, the SP said.

Following preliminary investigation, the police suspected Ramu and detained him for questioning after which he confessed to the crime, he said.

During interrogation, Ramu told the police that his sister would often roam the streets in an inebriated state, the officer said.

On the intervening night of March 20 and 21, the man fought with his sister over her drinking issue. When the argument escalated, he allegedly killed her, the SP said.

"Ramu strangled his sister to death and later buried the body in their house. He also covered the area with concrete and told people that he had renewed the floor of the room," the officer said.

