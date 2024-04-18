Barabanki (UP), Apr 18 (PTI) A married woman and a man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train near Pahlipar village here on Thursday, police said.

The bodies of Shailendra Kumar Dubey (25) and Mahe Nigar (22), both residents of the same village in Ayodhya, were found on the Gonda railway line, they said.

According to police, Nigar was married and her husband lived in Saudi Arabia while Dubey was soon getting married and his pre-wedding functions were supposed to start today.

They were having an affair and prima facie, it seems that they committed suicide due to fear of separation, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said a motorcycle was also found parked about 50 meters away from the spot.

They left their homes a day earlier on the pretext of taking medicine, the ASP said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

