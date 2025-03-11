Prayagraj (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) Around 90 cadets from NCC's UP 6 Girls Battalion and UP Naval NCC participated in a large-scale cleanliness campaign in Sector 7 at Mahakumbh site here on Monday.

Following the successful organization of Mahakumbh 2025, the Prayagraj Mela Authority has been conducting regular cleanliness drives to maintain hygiene in the fair area.

According to an official statement, the drive was led by Subedar Major Harvinder Singh, Lieutenant Colonel Farah Diba, and PI Arvind Kumar. The cadets ensured waste collection and disposal while cleaning the entire area.

The campaign was organised under the guidance of the Prayagraj Mela Authority. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ashutosh, Health and Sanitation Officer Dr. Vivek Kumar Pandey, and other officials were also present on the occasion.

