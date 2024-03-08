Bahraich (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) A Nepal national was arrested at the India-Nepal border near Pach Pakari area here for carrying more than one kilogram of charas worth around Rs 70 lakh, police said on Friday.

Rupaidiha Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said they were on patrol with a team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at the India-Nepal border on Thursday evening when the accused, Bal Bahadur (33), a resident of Banke district of Nepal, was caught with 1.708 kg of charas.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Rupaidiha police station, the ASP said.

Bahadur has been sent to jail and based on the interrogation, his contacts are being investigated, the officer said.

