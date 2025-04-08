Jaunpur (UP), Apr 8 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of law and order and accused the state police of killing people in fake encounters.

Talking to reporters here, Yadav also took a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that he (Adityanath) does not know how to operate a mobile phone.

Attacking the UP government over its claim of zero tolerance towards criminals, the former chief minister said those who talk of zero tolerance in the state have completely failed in curbing crime.

"Murders and rapes are happening everyday. There is an atmosphere of unrest in the entire state. Police are committing crime...they are filing cases and then killing people in the name of encounters," he alleged.

Yadav was in Pilkichha Tadwa village in Jaunpur to pay tributes to Dharmraj Yadav, the husband of former block 'pramukh' (head) Saryu Dei.

He also attacked the BJP-led Centre over the proposed one nation, one election, saying that the central government will learn a lesson by conducting just the first phase of polls under ONOE.

Yadav's comments on ONOE came a day after CM Adityanath claimed simultaneous polls could become a reality by 2034 and added those guided by the "nation first" mantra would back the move.

A 39-member parliamentary panel is scrutinising two bills on simultaneous elections, including one for amending the Constitution.

On recent claims by Adityanath that UP will emerge as a prosperous state in the next three years by eradicating poverty, the SP chief said, "The chief minister does not know anything. If a Vivo phone is given to him, he will not be able to operate it. If an iPhone is given, he will hit it on the wall."

On April 5, Adityanath had said that UP will emerge as a prosperous state in the next three years by eradicating poverty and his government will make the state's economy number one in the country.

Yadav also alleged that if journalists publish the right news, they will be sent to jail.

The SP chief also attacked the government over inflation and said the prices of LPG and petrol are increasing daily.

"In the 2027 assembly elections, the BJP will definitely be eliminated," he claimed, adding that Dalits, the poor and helpless are looking towards the SP.

On being asked about the Waqf Amendment Act, he said that "we are with all those who have gone to the Supreme Court on this issue".

Over 10 petitions, including those by politicians and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, have been filed in the top court challenging the validity of the newly-enacted law.

