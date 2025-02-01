Sultanpur (UP), Feb 1 (PTI) Two people died and as many injured when two SUVs collided in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Friday night the Purvanchal Expressway when an SUV, en route to Ghazipur from Lucknow, rammed into the other vehicle, officials said.

Also Read | Pune City Marathon 2025: 15,000 Runners To Take Part in Running Event on February 2, Check All Details Here.

According to police, Dashrath Singh (60) and Lallan Singh (70), from Asudhar area in Jagdishpur, Bihar, died in the accident.

The injured, Sanjay Singh (42) and Sonu (36), residents of Dharam Pipra in Jagdishpur, Bihar, were taken to a hospital, a police officer said.

Also Read | Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: Apply for 172 Specialist Officer Posts at bankofmaharashtra.in; Check Eligibility, Application Fees and Steps to Apply.

Delhi Bazaar police outpost in-charge Sunil Singh Yadav said the bodies have been taken into custody and their relatives have been informed.

After the relatives arrive, the bodies will be sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that an investigation is ongoing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)