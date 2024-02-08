Basti (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) A woman attacked her newborn child with a sharp object allegedly as a part of an occult practice on Thursday, police said.

Geeta (33) slit her two-month-old daughter's neck with a sharp object, an officer said.

The woman's husband has alleged that she is mentally unstable, he said, adding that the family members rushed the girl to a hospital where her condition is said to be stable.

"The family members have informed that the woman is mentally unstable and believes in occult practices. The matter is being investigated and further action will be taken as per complaint filed by them," the officer said.

