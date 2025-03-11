Jaunpur (UP), Mar 11 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman on Tuesday jumped in front of a train with her three-year-old daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Verma said Premshila Bind, from Lapari village in Saraikhwaja area was married to Sachin Bind, who works in another state and he had returned home a week ago.

The couple had an argument on Monday night but family members intervened and resolved the matter, he said.

On Tuesday morning, Premshila left home with her daughter Ranjana Kumari (3), saying that she was going to her parental home in Manikalan, the officer said.

However, instead of going there, she reached near gate number 51C and jumped in front of the Ayodhya-bound Vande Bharat Express along with her daughter, he added.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem, police said.

