Gorakhpur, May 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's first State Institute of Hotel Management is set to be ready within four months in Gorakhpur, the state government said on Tuesday.

The government said in recent years, Gorakhpur has witnessed rapid growth in the tourism and hospitality sector, with the entry of several renowned hotel and restaurant brands and many more in the pipeline.

Also Read | New ITR-U Form Notified by CBDT: Know Who Can File Income Tax Updated Return, Last Date for ITR-U Filing and Penalty for Missing Deadline.

Recognising the growing demand for skilled professionals in this sector, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is establishing Uttar Pradesh's first State Institute of Hotel Management (SIHM) in Gorakhpur, it said in a statement.

"Located opposite the GIDA office, over 85 per cent of the institute's construction is complete. The project is scheduled to be finished by September, and diploma and degree programmes in hotel and tourism management will commence from the next academic session," the government said.

Also Read | Who Was Dr Jayant Narlikar? Astrophysicist, Padma Vibhushan Awardee Passed Away in Pune at 87.

A flagship initiative of the Department of Tourism, the institute is being constructed by C&DS Unit-14. Work on this Rs 3.38-crore project began on September 26, 2023, and over Rs 35 crore has already been spent, it said.

The first phase includes the development of administrative offices, classrooms, a common hall, training kitchens, underground parking, electrification, fire safety systems, and pipelines across two blocks, it added.

Deputy Director of Tourism Ravindra Kumar Mishra confirmed that all efforts are being made to complete the construction by September.

He added that the next academic session will introduce hotel, tourism, and hospitality management courses aligned with global standards.

"With this, local youth will gain access to employment-oriented education, further enhancing career opportunities in the hospitality industry as tourism flourishes in Gorakhpur under the visionary leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath," he said.

The project's second phase involves the construction of boys' and girls' hostels, which is estimated to cost Rs 46.81 crore. The e-tendering process for this phase is currently underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)