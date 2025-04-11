Hyderabad, Apr 11 (PTI) A seventh standard student allegedly hit a teacher with an iron rod who caught the former while copying during an examination, police said on Friday.

The teacher, who noticed the student copying during the exam on Wednesday, asked him to sit at a different place, they said.

The student (aged about 15) felt insulted and attacked the teacher with the iron rod used for ringing the school bell.

The teacher was injured in the attack, though not seriously.

A case was registered in this regard and the boy would be produced before a juvenile court, police added.

