Dehradun, Apr 4 (PTI) Police on Friday arrested two men for allegedly raping a minor girl and sexually assaulting her friend here, officials said.

The accused, Musa (29) and his friend Dilshad (22) were arrested following a tip-off from the road leading to the forest of Dandpur in Sahaspur, police said.

On April 1, a woman filed a complaint with the police stating that her 15-year-old daughter was allegedly raped by Musa, a resident of Hasanpur village, and her friend was molested by Dilshad.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Musa and Dilshad under sections 115(2) (voluntary hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) 351(3) (threats), 64 (rape), 74 (outraging woman's modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, police said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

