Dehradun, Jul 16 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 38-year-old woman here, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Anas (30), a native of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Police received a complaint from the survivor's father stating that the accused had raped his 38-year-old daughter, and she suffered serious injuries, they said.

The survivor is a mother of two children, police said.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered under sections 117 (voluntarily causes hurt), 333 (house-trespass) and 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Anas was arrested.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

