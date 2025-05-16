Rudraprayag, May 16 (PTI) A local court on Friday sentenced a schoolteacher in Uttarakhand to five years' rigorous imprisonment for securing his job on the basis of a fake BEd degree.

The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashok Kumar Saini delivered the judgment after finding Trilok Singh Kathait guilty of securing his job by deceit and fraud.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on Kathait, who was earlier placed under suspension.

Kathait was taken into judicial custody after his conviction and sent to District Jail, Pursari, in Chamoli to serve his sentence.

Probes by a special investigation team (SIT) and the education department had found Kathait's BEd degree to be fake.

