Puducherry, Dec 25 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy offered prayers at the Lord Varadaraja Perumal temple here in the early hours of Friday on the occasion of Vaikunda Ekadasi festival.

Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister K Lakshminarayanan and DMK legislator K Venkatesan were among those who participated in the festival.

Earlier, Narayanasamy participated in Christmas eve celebrations at churches in and around Puducherry.

Legislators Lakshminarayanan and A John Kumar were also present.PTI Cor SS

