Varanasi/Lucknow, Dec 25 (PTI) Christmas celebrations were held on Wednesday with Bhojpuri carols at the Mahmoorganj Church in Varanasi.

Here, carols are sung in Bhojpuri to make the church's services more accessible to the local community and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ in a language people deeply connect with.

Also Read | Who Is Ram Saroop, Gay Serial Killer Who Killed 11 in 18 Months and Wrote 'Dhokebaaz' on 1st Victim's Back?.

The tradition, which began in 1986, draws a large number of faithful each year at the church, which is famously known as the "Bhojpuri Church".

Little Rav, a resident of Varanasi, who has been attending the church's Bhojpuri carol service for years, shared, "Today is a day for rejoicing in church so that peace and love prevail. The love God has shown to us is what we wish to pass on to our family, friends, and community."

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Tent Booking: Where Are IRCTC Tents Located in Prayagraj? What Is Room Rate? Here's All You Need To Know'.

He emphasised that the use of Bhojpuri helps bridge gaps and makes the messages of Christ accessible to all. "Bhojpuri is widely spoken here, and using the language in our hymns and prayers helps people relate better," he added.

Shivpal, a lawyer from the city, also shared his thoughts, saying, "It felt great to see the birth of Jesus Christ being celebrated with carols in Bhojpuri. The spirit of the occasion was so much more touching in the language we all understand."

Father Andrew Thomas, the parish priest, addressed the gathered crowd in Bhojpuri, emphasising the importance of local language in making religious services inclusive.

"Bhojpuri is not just a regional language but one that resonates deeply with the people here. Many cannot fully comprehend prayers in English, so conducting the services in their mother tongue helps them feel more connected to the message," Father Thomas told PTI Videos.

He further mentioned that this church, which was established in 1986, continues to serve the community, holding regular Sunday masses and hosting other spiritual activities.

The church had in special attendance women at the celebration, many of whom wore sarees and applied sindoor in adherence to local customs.

Meanwhile, in Lucknow, Christmas celebrations at St. Joseph Cathedral in Hazratganj attracted a large number of visitors, including those of different faiths, adding to the festive atmosphere.

"This year, the cathedral has organised a dance performance as well, which adds to the excitement," said Rakesh, a city resident who has been attending the cathedral's Christmas services for years. He noted, "In the past, there were huge crowds, but today, it feels more serene. We missed the larger crowd but the celebrations are still grand. I've come here today with my wife, sister, son, and daughter."

Aarti, another visitor, shared her appreciation, saying, "It's such a beautiful programme. I came with my whole family to enjoy the Christmas festivities."

Angel, a first-time visitor to the cathedral, expressed her delight at the experience. "The musical performances at the cathedral were simply mesmerizing," she said, indicating how the church's special arrangements made the event even more memorable for her.

Anshika, a resident of Lucknow, was especially impressed by the overall festive vibe around the Hazratganj area. "The decoration around Hazratganj is really amazing this year. It's so well arranged, and the area feels so festive," she told PTI Videos.

She also mentioned that this was her first time visiting the church for the Christmas service, and the experience was uplifting.

With the large turnout, the roads in and around Hazratganj saw a crowd build-up, particularly near the cathedral. This caused significant congestion in the area, prompting increased police presence.

Several officers on horseback were seen patrolling the streets to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and to keep the crowd under control.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)