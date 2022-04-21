New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Vedanta group's philanthropic arm Anil Agarwal Foundation has entered into a pact with Haryana government to start an animal welfare project with an initial corpus of Rs 100 crore.

It will start in the National Capital Region (NCR) and will later be expanded across other states.

Also Read | Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack Firmware Update Can Now Charge iPhones Faster: Report.

"Anil Agarwal Foundation...announced the launch of TACO–The Animal Care Organisation, a first-of-its-kind animal welfare project," according to a press statement.

Under the new initiative, the Anil Agarwal Foundation plans to support and strengthen veterinary healthcare services across Delhi-NCR and Mumbai regions.

Also Read | Xiaomi Civi 1S With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched in China; Price, Features & Specifications.

TACO will have a three-tier structure which will work to create global standards in animal welfare.

A proposed multi-specialty veterinary hospital will focus on advanced animal healthcare, preventive veterinary care, diagnostics, mobile emergency care units, among others.

An animal shelter will focus on rescue, rehabilitation, geriatric and palliative care, animal housing services, nutrition and well-being, while the academy will provide short-term courses for different target groups, including veterinarians, para-professionals and animal lovers.

"TACO aims to set up a sustainable and scalable ecosystem for the well-being of animals, in collaboration with global and national academic institutions and knowledge partners," Vedanta Ltd Non Executive Director Priya Agarwal Hebbar said.

The foundation has rolled out a Rs 5,000-crore socioeconomic development roadmap for the holistic development of rural India and animal welfare in the next five years.

The Anil Agarwal Foundation is the umbrella entity for Vedanta's community and social initiative.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)