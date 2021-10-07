New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Vedanta, a global natural resources company, on Thursday said it has taken up a transformative programme to embed environmental, social and governance (ESG) into every aspect of the decision-making and performance evaluation process.

Vedanta, which has been on a sustainability journey for the past decade with its commitment to responsible mining, is participating in the Dubai Expo to highlight its goal to become an ESG leader, the mining giant said in a statement.

"We are currently in the midst of a transformative programme to embed ESG into every aspect of our decision-making and performance evaluation," Vedanta Group CEO Sunil Duggal said.

Duggal said the focus on renewable will lead to a more mineral-intensive world, as electric cars will require six times more minerals than the conventional car. And, the onshore wind required nine times more mineral than the gas field plant, he added.

Vedanta with its portfolio of future-looking metals will have a pivotal role to play in this, he said.

"Vedanta is actively working towards its philosophy of 'Zero Harm, Zero Waste and Zero Discharge', and we stand committed to making India and this world a better place — relying on the principles of environmental stewardship, social equity and impact, and good corporate governance," he added.

Vedanta group company Hindustan Zinc has also set stiff targets to reduce the impact of climate change.

"Climate change is real, and we are talking about this today. I would like to highlight the need of the hour, which is a responsive, multinational approach to climate justice in which all countries should take their fair share in responding to global climate change issues," Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Mishra said.

He added that Hindustan Zinc has already taken sustainable development goals for 2035 for reducing carbon emissions. "It is our clear vision to close down thermal power plants and shift to renewable energy in the next five years." HRS hrs

