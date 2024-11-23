Bengaluru, Nov 23 (PTI) Sant Samavesha, a congregation of saints convened by Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Bengaluru passed a resolution on Saturday to fight against what they called "Waqf Board claiming Hindu land".

The meet also resolved to support the union government's decision to amend the Waqf law.

The Hindu saints including Vishwa Prasanna Teertha of Pejawar Math in Udupi, Eeshapriya Teertha Swamiji of Adamaru Math in Udupi and Savitananda Swamiji of Chittapura gathered at the event. Karnataka unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad organised the congregation.

According to VHP sources, the resolutions passed at the meet were, later submitted to the Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. The pontiffs who took part in the event said the fight would continue “until the grabbing of land belonging to Hindus, Hindu temples, Hindu organizations and farmers are withdrawn”.

They demanded that stringent action should be taken against the officials, politicians and ministers who are responsible for disturbing harmony in the state by carrying out the Wakf scam, and grabbing the lands of Hindus, harassing the Hindu society.

Further, they asked the state government to cancel an order to hand over 2,750 acres of government land to the Waqf for burial grounds. “The order states that if government land is not available, private land should be purchased. The Revenue Department is already working on it. This order should be canceled immediately,” a statement from the organisers of the event read.

“This Sant Samavesha fully supports the amendment bill proposed by the Central Government to amend the Waqf Act,” it said. The temple governance should be given to the Hindus, it urged as well.

