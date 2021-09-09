New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Tata group hospitality arm Indian Hotels Company on Thursday said Vibha Paul Rishi has ceased to be an independent director of the company effective close of business hours on September 9, 2021.

Vibha Paul Rishi has ceased to be an independent director of the company upon completion of her term as independent director, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Indian Hotels Company Ltd closed at Rs 150.80 per scrip on BSE, up 2.76 percent from its previous close.

