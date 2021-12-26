Puducherry, Dec 26 (PTI): Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam led the Union Territory on Sunday to pay homage to those killed in the tsunami in 2004.

PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan and Home Minister A Namassivayam, and heads of fishermen associations and officials of the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen's Welfare poured milk in the Bay of Bengal here in remembrance of the victims of the catastrophe.

Leaders of different political parties such as the AIADMK and the DMK also paid homage to the victims of different hamlets that was struck by the tsunami.

Puducherry and Karaikal regions bore the brunt of the havoc in 2004 rendering several fishermen families homeless and claiming lives of several people.

