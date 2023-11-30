New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) California-based display and consumer electronics company ViewSonic is betting big on education technology and corporates for business growth next year, a senior executive said.

ViewSonic India Vice President for Sales and Marketing Muneer Ahmad told PTI: "The company is registering good growth in interactive flat panels, and education is a big pocket here (in India) as the government is also spending a lot on digitizing for smart classrooms, limited space spending and revenue.

Also Read | AIBE 18 2023 Admit Card: Bar Council of India Likely To Release Hall Ticket for December 10 Examination Soon at allindiabarexamination.com, Know How To Download.

"Then corporate is also growing a lot in terms of meetings, we are introducing some corporate products also in 2024. So we will be seeing our focus also on them."

Ahmad said the company grabbed the first position in the market for three years from 2020 with around 40 per cent market share.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for Assistant Director General and Other Posts, Apply Online at upsconline.nic.in.

The company also expanded its intellectual property (IP) to software apart from hardware for classrooms, he added.

Even as the company's interactive flat panels see better response offline in terms of sales, Ahmad said the LCD-like monitors, including projectors, have shown a tremendous growth in online sales.

“Although the projector industry market is coming down, the online sale has grown up in the home theatre segment, small laser projectors as well as portable projectors through Flipkart or Amazon,” he noted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)